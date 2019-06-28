Firefighters remove king snake from El Cajon neighborhood

Posted 1:30 PM, June 28, 2019, by

EL CAJON, Calif. — San Miguel Fire and Rescue responded to a snake removal call in the Rancho San Diego neighborhood of El Cajon, where they found a large king snake on Sundale Road.

In the above picture, posted to the San Miguel Fire and Rescue’s Instagram account, Firefighter Paramedic Parra was photographed holding the non-venomous king snake, which was found near a residential area west of Jamacha Road on Sundale Road.

The fire-rescue team took the opportunity to warn San Diego County residents that warm weather attracts both venomous and non-venomous snakes and to be cautious when coming into contact with one.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.