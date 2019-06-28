Firefighters remove king snake from El Cajon neighborhood

EL CAJON, Calif. — San Miguel Fire and Rescue responded to a snake removal call in the Rancho San Diego neighborhood of El Cajon, where they found a large king snake on Sundale Road.

In the above picture, posted to the San Miguel Fire and Rescue’s Instagram account, Firefighter Paramedic Parra was photographed holding the non-venomous king snake, which was found near a residential area west of Jamacha Road on Sundale Road.

The fire-rescue team took the opportunity to warn San Diego County residents that warm weather attracts both venomous and non-venomous snakes and to be cautious when coming into contact with one.