× Dozens protest Chicano Park arrest outside downtown jail

SAN DIEGO — A large protest erupted outside Central Jail in downtown San Diego after a man’s arrest in Chicano Park Thursday.

Video posted online showed a man struggling with several officers at the park Thursday afternoon before being tackled to the ground. At one point, an officer punches the man’s side several times as police tried pull out his arms and place him in handcuffs. Bystanders recording the encounter stood nearby yelling at officers to stop hitting the man and asking what he had done.

Eventually the man, who had a camera around his neck, was brought to his feet and led to a police car.

Videos did not clearly show what called police to the area in the first place.

FOX 5 reached out to San Diego Police Department for details on the arrest and a comment on the public response to the video. Officials would only confirm that the man had been arrested.

Later Thursday evening, dozens of people gathered outside the jail chanting in protest of the arrest, which they say was unnecessarily violent.

Protesters with the Brown Berets De Aztlan say the man arrested was one of their community activists. They told reporters the man had been recording officers at the time of his arrest.

“(He) did absolutely nothing wrong but record the police,” Cuauhcemoc, an activist outside the jail Thursday night, said. “They retaliated because they didn’t like to be recorded.”

We will update this developing story as we learn more.