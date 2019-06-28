× Cops track down men suspected of robbing store, beating customer

EL CAJON, Calif. — Three people suspected of robbing a cellphone store in El Cajon led police on a chase that ended in San Diego’s Rolando neighborhood.

The pursuit began after a violent robbery at the T-Mobile store on North Second Street about 9:05 p.m. Thursday. Two of the suspects wore bandana masks and demanded merchandise from employees and assaulted a customer inside the store, El Cajon Police Lt. K. MacArthur said in a statement. No weapons were used in the crime.

The suspects fled the scene in a dark Chrysler sedan and were spotted by an off-duty officer on Interstate 8. The officer followed the suspects and caught up to the vehicle in the Rolando Village Area of San Diego, MacArthur said.

Three suspects fled from the car in the 6300-block of Stanley Avenue. Police located one of the suspects in the 4600-block of Mataro Drive but continued searching for the two other suspects.

The first is a black man, 6 feet and 200 pounds, wearing a black bandana over his face, black hooded sweatshirt and jeans. The second suspect is a black man, 5-feet-7 and 170 pounds, wearing a black bandana over his face and jeans. No details are currently known about the third suspect.

The T-Mobile customer who was assaulted suffered minor injuries but did not require medical treatment.

The vehicle used in the robbery was recovered along with property stolen from the store, police reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information regarding the incident is urged to call the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 888- 580-8477.