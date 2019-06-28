× Boy, 2, dies after E. Coli infection linked to animals at San Diego County Fair

DEL MAR, Calif. — A 2-year-old boy died and three other children became ill following an E. Coli infection linked to animals at the San Diego County Fair, the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency announced Friday.

The boy was hospitalized and died on Monday from a complication of the disease.

The agency said there are three other confirmed pediatric cases of the Shiga-toxin-producing E. Coli.

The source of the E. Coli is under investigation, but all children reportedly visited the animal areas or the petting zoo or had other animal contact at the fair. The ages of the children range from 2 to 13. The children visited the fair from June 8 to June 15 and had symptoms from June 10 to June 16.

“Our sympathies go out to the family of the child that died from this illness,” states Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “While most people recover from this illness without complications, 5 to 10 percent of people diagnosed with STEC develop the life-threatening kidney infection.”

Fair officials have closed public access to all animal areas.

