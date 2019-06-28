Bank robbery suspect on the loose in Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department said Friday they were pursuing an armed bank robbery suspect in the Hillcrest neighborhood in San Diego.

The suspect was allegedly involved in a bank robbery Friday morning at a California Bank and Trust located at 3737 Fifth Avenue in Hillcrest, police said. The suspect was described as a black male approximately 6’5″ tall weighing about 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a fisherman’s hat and a dark blue hoodie, and police say he is likely carrying a handgun.