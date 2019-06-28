15 rescued when boat runs aground in Mission Beach

SAN DIEGO -- Lifeguards rescued 15 people after their boat ran aground in Mission Beach Friday morning.

The boat crashed ashore near San Fernando place, just south of Belmont Park, around 5 a.m., according to San Diego Police.

The 65-foot-long motor vessel named "Pacifica" was headed back from a fishing trip in Mexico and scheduled to dock at 6 a.m., Lt. Rich Stropky of San Diego Fire-Rescue said.

Lifeguards said despite a challenging tide, 15 people were rescued by rope and five crew members remained on the boat. No injuries were reported.

With help from a tug boat and the rising tide, the boat was moved off the shore by about 6:30 a.m.

