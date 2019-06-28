1-5 closures taking place June 29-30

SAN DIEGO — Sections of Interstate 5 will be closed at night on June 29 and 30 as crews replace overhead signs, Caltrans said.

The closures are part of the county’s ongoing project to replace existing overhead signs with self-reflective signs, which will illuminate when headlights pass over them and thus enhance road visibility after dark. In a statement, Caltrans said it estimated the self-reflective signs would reduce electric use from the kinds of light fixtures currently brightening roads by roughly 7%.

The closures will affect both directions of I-5 at the Local Bypass in the Carmel Valley area Sunday from 3 to 6 a.m. Five connector closures will also affect drivers at the following points from 11:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday: