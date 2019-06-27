Driver crashes during LA police chase

HAWTHORNE, Calif. — Police were chasing a driver through Hawthorne, not far from LAX in southwest Los Angeles County, when the driver slammed into another car.

Officers were chasing the man on side streets and freeways around 7 a.m. Thursday. The car appeared to stop for officers multiple times before speeding off again, leaving police to scramble back to their vehicles and continue the chase.

As he sped down a side street around 7:30 a.m., the driver slammed into another sedan, which was stopped at an intersection. Officers surrounded the wrecked car and pulled the driver, who appeared to be unconscious, from the vehicle. Paramedics were called to treat the man on the street.

The driver of the other vehicle got out of their car and did not appear to be badly hurt.

Police did not immediately say why they were chasing the driver.