One wounded in La Mesa shooting

LA MESA, Calif. — One person was wounded Thursday evening in a shooting in La Mesa, the Union-Tribune reported.

The shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. near Waite Drive and Harris Street, according to the U-T.

The victim was treated by medics and taken to a hospital, a Heartland Fire and Rescue spokesman confirmed to the newspaper.

Police tweeted a request that people “stay clear of the area” and residents “shelter in place.” By 7:45 p.m., police tweeted the “shelter in place” order had been lifted.

No further details were immediately available.

