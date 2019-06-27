One wounded in La Mesa shooting

Posted 7:32 PM, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 07:50PM, June 27, 2019

LA MESA, Calif. — One person was wounded Thursday evening in a shooting in La Mesa, the Union-Tribune reported.

The shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. near Waite Drive and Harris Street, according to the U-T.

The victim was treated by medics and taken to a hospital, a Heartland Fire and Rescue spokesman confirmed to the newspaper.

Police tweeted a request that people “stay clear of the area” and residents “shelter in place.” By 7:45 p.m., police tweeted the “shelter in place” order had been lifted.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Google Map for coordinates 32.746310 by -117.039316.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.