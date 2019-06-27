Moving cars shot with BB gun in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO — Someone shot two moving cars in La Jolla with a BB gun, and police haven’t been able to track down the person responsible.

The BB shootings both happened Thursday, June 20 around 10 p.m., San Diego Police Department told FOX 5. The drivers were each making their way down La Jolla Parkway in the area of La Jolla Scenic Drive when they were hit by a cluster of BBs.

Both vehicles’ windshields were damaged, but no major injuries were reported. In the darkness, victims weren’t able to get a glimpse of the shooter.

Police do not have any leads on finding the person responsible for the shootings, and asked anyone with information to call the SDPD Northern Division at 858-552-1700.