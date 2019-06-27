Man who flashed women near UCSD must register as sex offender

SAN DIEGO — A man who exposed himself to seven women near the UC San Diego campus earlier this year was sentenced Thursday to three years probation and was ordered to register as a sex offender.

Nicholas Javier Saienni, 34, was also handed a 180-day jail term, but has already served enough time behind bars to earn credits for the full sentence. However, should he violate the terms of his probation, he could face an additional 18 months in jail, according to the City Attorney’s office.

Prosecutors say Saienni, who pleaded guilty last month to four misdemeanor indecent exposure counts, posed as a jogger while in the UTC South neighborhood near the campus and exposed himself to seven victims on eight separate occasions between January and March. Following his arrest, he admitted those flashings, as well as a prior conviction for similar acts in Wilmington, Delaware, in 2014.

“Flashers often set out to shock, upset, or shame their victims, and their behavior can escalate to more serious sex crimes,” City Attorney Mara W. Elliott said. “My office prosecutes these cases vigorously, and seeks sex offender registration to warn the community of predators who may reoffend.”