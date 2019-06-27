Man killed in scooter crash was tourist from Arizona

SAN DIEGO — The man killed in an electric scooter accident last week was a tourist visiting from Arizona, the Medical Examiner’s Office said Thursday.

Officials say 47-year-old Brian Nelson Witzeman was in town from Mesa at the time of the deadly crash on the Mission Beach Boardwalk.

The crash was reported at about 1:35 p.m. last Sunday on Ocean Front Walk, Officer Robert Heims with the San Diego Police Department said.

Witzeman and a 22-year-old woman were “adjacent to each other when for an unknown reason their bodies collided and they both lost control,” Heims said. Both were ejected from their scooters and landed on the boardwalk, he said.

Neither the man nor the woman were wearing helmets, authorities said.

The woman suffered abrasions to her lower legs and Witzeman also had scrapes on his lower legs and complained of pain in his chest, Heims said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the officer said. Neither drugs nor alcohol were thought to be involved, and it was unclear Monday if speed played a role in the crash.

Witzeman’s cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma to his torso.