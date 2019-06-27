La Mesa residents calling for change after man killed on busy road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA MESA, Calif. -- Residents of La Mesa say Lake Murray Boulevard, where a deadly collision happened earlier this week, is a dangerous stretch of road -- and they're trying to change that.

A 66-year old man was killed trying to cross at Marengo Avenue. Police say he was stopped at the median, then made a dash to get across -- but a 19-year old woman in an SUV could not avoid him in time and he was killed in the collision. Police say the driver had the right of way and there is no crosswalk at the intersection.

Neighbors say they’ve tried for years to get the City of La Mesa to make the area safer.

“We’ve been trying to tell them to put a signal here. That would stop everything -- we wouldn’t have a problem," said Bill Herrera, who lives along Lake Murray Boulevard.

Neighbors at nearby Lake Glen Park signed a petition calling for improvements and delivered it to the city last month.

Herrera says the traffic signs can be confusing and drivers often do not pay attention to them.

“I’m hoping through a tragedy that something will happen. We’ll see what La Mesa does," said Herrera.