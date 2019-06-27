Friends hold vigil for woman killed in La Jolla drive-by shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Close friends of Nina Silver gathered for a candlelight vigil in her memory Thursday evening, days after the 20-year-old was shot and killed outside apartments in La Jolla.

Cheyenne Dephilippis said she was there when her best friend was killed in a drive-by shooting off Cuvier Street early Sunday morning.

“I was telling her to keep strong and we needed her and she couldn’t leave us like that,” Dephilippis said.

Dephilippis said she and Silver were both about to head to college and stopped by the gathering to say goodbye to friends. Loved ones said Silver had a bright future ahead of her and was looking forward to studying social work at New York University.

“She had a plane ticket and everything. Her and her mom were going to open a house to help youth,” Dephilippis said.

Friends told FOX 5 that Silver was known for her big smile and even bigger heart.

“We called her 'little sunshine' all the time," Dephilippis said. “She was really about people. She would never put herself before anybody. She would never hold grudges against anybody."

Silver's best friend said she wanted to change the world, but knows that her work will not end here.

“I just really want to hug her and say, 'I love you,'” Dephilippis said.

Silver's funeral will be held Saturday.

San Diego police are still investigating and have not made any arrests.