× Driver runs off after high-speed crash damages parked cars, fence

SAN DIEGO — The driver of a white Dodge Charger took a wild ride down a street in Encanto late Wednesday night, slamming into several parked cars and taking out a fence, police said.

Emergency dispatchers received several 911 calls around 11:30 p.m. about a speeding car on the 6500 block of Akins Avenue. Witnesses reported the car going around 90 mph when it went out of control and crashed. It hit a parked van, knocking it on its side, neighbors said.

“We were sleeping when we heard the crash. It was real loud,” a resident told FOX 5.

A passenger in the Charger was treated by paramedics for minor cuts to his hand and face, police said. The driver of the car took off on foot. He is described as a black man in his 20s, 5 feet 11 inches in height with a medium build. He was wearing a white T-shirt and baggy blue pants.

Investigatros said it was not immediately clear if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Resident Rocio Corona described the incident as an accident waiting to happen.

“To be honest, I knew it was going to happen. I knew it was going to happen, because people go through here real fast,” Corona said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, police had not made any arrests immediately in connnction with the crash. The driver faces misdemeanor hit-and-run charges, police said. Call the San Diego Police Department if you have any information.