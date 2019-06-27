Coronado lifeguards monitoring coast after shark sightings

CORONADO, Calif. — Coronado lifeguards are monitoring local waters after at least two young white sharks were spotted off the coast in recent days, city officials said Thursday.

The sharks, at least four to five feet in length, were seen between a quarter and a half-mile offshore Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the city. Two lifeguards spotted possibly the same pair of sharks the previous day.

The sharks “did not appear to be engaging swimmers or showing any signs of engaging swimmers,” the release said. City lifeguards followed statewide protocol and did not order a closure of the beach.

“Under existing protocol, the City was not required to close the beach or publicly report the sightings,” said City Manager Blair King. “However, the City feels it’s important for the community to know that it takes these types of sightings seriously and is carefully monitoring the waters off Coronado. We also are working with Chris Lowe at the Shark Lab to find out more about the separate sightings and what might be going on.”

Lowe said it is not uncommon to see young white sharks, which do not pose as large a threat as adults, offshore.