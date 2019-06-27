CHP motorcycle officer injured in freeway crash

SAN DIEGO – A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was injured in a collision Thursday night in El Cajon, authorities said.

The collision happened around 9:40 p.m. on westbound Interstate 8 just east of West Main Street. The officer was attempting to merge into traffic when a white Chevrolet Camaro being driven at a high rate of speed failed to move over or slow down and sideswiped the officer, according to California Highway Patrol. The driver of the Camaro was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The officer was taken to a hospital to be treated for moderate to major injuries, CHP said.