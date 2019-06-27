Big Bay Boom: The Broadcast

How does the broadcast come together? It’s a fireworks show that has half a million people seeing it in person, but the Big Bay Boom has a potential audience of up to 20 million people as it’s shown through FOX 5 in San Diego and KTLA in Los Angeles.

In this episode, we talk to the people who bring the show to television screens across Southern California every 4th of July. We hear from FOX 5 General Manager Scott Heath as well as anchors Kathleen Bade and Raoul Martinez, who co-host the Big Bay Boom broadcast, about their take on the show, the audience and the one year they weren’t on-air, when the whole fireworks show went bust.

Previous episodes:

Big Bay Boom: Introduction

Big Bay Boom: From Spark to Show

Big Bay Boom: Heart and Soul