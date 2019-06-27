× Angela Merkel seen shaking for second time in weeks

BERLIN — Angela Merkel has been seen shaking in public for the second time in less than two weeks, raising further concern for the wellbeing of the German chancellor.

Merkel, 64, appeared to clutch her arms together to keep herself still as she attended an event with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Thursday.

The incident, at a farewell ceremony for Justice Minister Katarina Barley, was captured on a live feed by the Reuters news agency.

Merkel’s spokesperson told CNN that the chancellor is “fine.”

“Everything is taking place as planned. The chancellor is well,” he added, indicating that Merkel would still take part in this weekend’s G20 summit in Japan.

Earlier this month Merkel was seen shaking dramatically as she met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Berlin.

“Since then I have drunk at least three glasses of water — I obviously needed that and so I’m doing very well now,” she told reporters at a press conference with Zelensky shortly afterwards.

Germany is in the midst of a record-breaking heatwave, with temperatures hitting 38.6 degrees Celsius (101.5 Fahrenheit) in parts, though Berlin was cooler than much of the country on Wednesday.