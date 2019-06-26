Rabbi Goldstein addresses UN after Poway synagogue shooting

NEW YORK — Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein spoke at the United Nations General Assembly in New York Wednesday just under two months after the deadly shooting at his synagogue.

The rabbi’s remarks were part of a larger address calling on countries around the world to collaborate to fight anti-Semitism and hate speech in general.

Goldstein visited FOX 5 in May to speak about his healing process and how his congregation honored the victims, including 60-year-old Lori Gilbert Kaye, who was killed in the attack.

“It has been a difficult past couple of weeks for our community, and especially for the Kaye family,” the rabbi said. “Lori was such a kind, loving soul, and she knew everyone here, so this is really an opportunity for the community to come together and heal, and celebrate the life of a very special person who was brutally taken from us.”

Investigators believe John T. Earnest, a 19-year-old from Rancho Penasquitos, walked into the Congregation Chabad and opened fire with a rifle, killing Kaye and wounding three others. Goldstein lost an index finger in the shooting.

Prosecutors say Earnest published a threatening, anti-Semitic manifesto online shortly before the April 27 attack. Earnest faces 109 federal hate crime charges and is death penalty-eligible if convicted.

Earnest is due back in court Wednesday.