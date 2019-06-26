San Diego tops clean beach honor roll

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Some San Diego beaches are among the cleanest in the state, according to a water quality report card by a Southern California environmental group.

Each year, Heal the Bay releases its Honor Roll and notorious "Beach Bummers" list ranking the bacteria levels found in water at beaches throughout the state.

San Diego County had the most beaches on the honor roll with 12 this year -- more than Orange County's 10 and Los Angeles' two.

North County carried the region, with beaches in Oceanside, Carlsbad, Cardiff, Encinitas and Solana Beach all earning top honors. Honor Roll beaches earn A+ grades for water pollution each time they are tested throughout the year, regardless of weather. That's significant because rain can often spike pollution levels, even at typically safe places to swim.

San Diego also avoided any placements on the Beach Bummers list, which ranks the 10 most polluted beaches in California based on harmful bacteria levels. Bummers in SoCal included the San Clemente Pier area in Orange County and the city beach in Long Beach.

Here are the most polluted & bacteria-filled beaches in CA, according to the annual report from @HealTheBay. San Diego didn’t make the list 👏🏼 but we did make the beach honor roll list 🏝 @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/Huo9U1iJH1 — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) June 26, 2019

