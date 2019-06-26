Officer, pregnant woman hurt as crash plows cop car into store

SAN DIEGO — An officer, a pregnant woman and a customer were injured in a crash that sent a police car plowing into a building in Barrio Logan Wednesday.

The crash happened at National Avenue and Cesar Chavez Parkway just after 9 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed. Investigators say a rideshare driver ran a red light, hitting the police car, which then plowed into the building, Ponderosa Deli Mart.

Police said the driver who crashed was a community college officer. She suffered a serious leg injury.

Two other people — a pregnant woman who was a passenger in the rideshare and a man coming out of the store — were also hurt. Officials did not immediately release an update on their injuries.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.