Child was sitting in car seat when narcotics were found hidden inside: Border Patrol

Posted 3:43 PM, June 26, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

MURRIETA, Calif. — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a woman with methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin inside her child’s car seat and stroller in Murrieta earlier this month, authorities said Wednesday.

On the evening of June 12, agents on Interstate 15 stopped a 2015 Nissan Sentra driven by a 26-year-old U.S. citizen. Two women and three children were passengers inside the car.

As agents examined the outside of the car, a K-9 alerted them, prompting agents to search further. Agents found several packages of narcotics wrapped in cellophane and hidden inside one of the children’s car seat and stroller. A child was sitting inn the car seat at the time.

The 23 packages contained 32.1 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.31 pounds of cocaine and 4.55 pounds of heroin. Together, the drugs had a street value of $101,680.

The woman was arrested and taken to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office for investigation. The three children were released to the other passenger, their 32-year-old aunt, and the car was released to the driver.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.