Chick-fil-A named America’s favorite, again

Posted 7:31 AM, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 07:40AM, June 26, 2019

SAN DIEGO -- America has spoken, and the consensus is that Chick-fil-A still reigns over any other fast food establishment in customer satisfaction, according to data released Tuesday from the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

Chick-fil-A scored a whopping 86 on the ASCI’s 100-point scale, which is down one point from last year, but "the company still demonstrates customer satisfaction dominance," the study said.

Four chains tied for fourth with a score of 80: Arby’s, Chipotle, Papa John’s and Pizza Hut.

McDonald's scored the lowest on the list at 69%.

