Barrio Logan students get chance to go fishing with cops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Twenty-seven students from Perkins Elementary School in Barrio Logan got a chance Wednesday to do something they never thought they would -- go fishing on a charter boat out at sea.

Police officers from Harbor Police and San Diego City Schools organized the once-in-a-lifetime trip for the students.

"We thought, let's do something different. We thought of fishing and 'Fish With a Cop,'" said Harbor Police Lt. Victor Bañuelos.

The students got a police escort all the way to the docks at Shelter Island before boarding The Dolphin, a fishing boat based at Fisherman's Landing. Each student was assigned a police officer and fished together. They bonded and got to know one another. And by the time they returned, they had caught 110 fish.

Melissa Nava caught the biggest one.

"It was really a lot of fun fishing with the police officers. I can't explain it. It was exciting," Melissa siad.

The officers wanted to do something special for the students, who come from humble homes and likely would never get to go fishing.

"One of the reasons we chose this school is that we wanted to give kids that don't have many opportunities a chance to go fishing," Lt. Bañuelos said.

Bañuelos said he'd never seen the officers smile so much.

"It felt a little weird getting a fishing rod while getting ready for work. It was definitely the highlight of my career."

Twenty seven students from Barrio Logan shared an unforgettable day while “Fishing with a Cop.” Hear from them and the Harbor Police Officers who made it possible at 10&11 p.m. on Fox5. @PortSDHPD pic.twitter.com/dAwZSrNv9v — Salvador (@SalvadorSDnews) June 27, 2019