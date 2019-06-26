Authorities identify man killed by SUV in East County

LA MESA, Calif. -- Authorities released the name Wednesday of a man who was struck and killed by an SUV on a La Mesa street.

Billy Allen, 66, was crossing Lake Murray Boulevard mid-block near Marengo Avenue when the southbound Toyota hit him about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

The La Mesa resident died at the scene, police Lt. Brian Stoney said. The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old woman, was uninjured.

The driver had the right of way at the time of the fatal crash, the lieutenant said.

The accident forced a roughly three-hour closure of the intersection.

