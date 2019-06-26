× SDSU selects contractor for Mission Valley campus extension

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University announced Wednesday that it has selected Clark Construction as the contractor for the development of a satellite university campus in Mission Valley.

SDSU selected Clark Construction through a competitive bidding process, the second time this year the university chose the company as a contractor for a development in Mission Valley. In February, SDSU selected Clark Construction as the design-build contractor for a planned 35,000-seat, multi-use stadium at the current site of SDCCU Stadium.

For the campus extension, Clark Construction will work with Project Design Consultants, its partner organization focused on civil engineering design. The two firms will be responsible for the planning and construction of the new campus, according to SDSU.

“The campus expansion at Mission Valley will be transformative for San Diego,” said SDSU President Adela de la Torre. “The university and its partners will be building and expanding on this site for years to come, and we need to ensure that the physical foundation — and the teams helping us to lay that foundation — are strong and highly dedicated to the success of the region.”

Both projects are part of the university’s redevelopment plan for SDCCU Stadium and the surrounding area. The voter-approved plan, dubbed SDSU Mission Valley, includes a new stadium to be primarily used by the university’s football team, a satellite campus, a park along the San Diego River and commercial and residential space.

Maryland-based Clark Construction has completed multiple development projects in Southern California, most notably Petco Park and the Rose Bowl press box in Pasadena. Clark Construction also designed and built local non- athletic buildings like the Naval hospital at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton and SDSU’s Engineering and Interdisciplinary Sciences building.

“We look forward to working with SDSU and the San Diego community to deliver public spaces, amenities and development parcels that will serve the community for years to come and maximize the investment and the vision for the university,” said Clark Construction Senior Vice President Carlos Gonzalez.

SDSU is currently in talks with the city to buy the 132-acre parcel of land on which SDCCU Stadium sits. University officials also expects the California State University Board of Trustees to consider approving a draft environmental impact report on the SDSU West plan early next year.

On its current timeline, the university expects to break ground on the project in early 2020 and complete the redevelopment in its entirety by the mid-2030s.