Stolen truck recovered after low-speed chase

Posted 8:53 AM, June 25, 2019, by , Updated at 10:29AM, June 25, 2019

An alleged truck thief led police on a low-speed chase in South Bay Monday night.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — An alleged truck thief led police on a chase through South Bay Monday night before he was arrested by Chula Vista police.

At about 10:15 p.m. Monday, officers spotted a white Chevrolet truck that had previously been reported stolen. Police began following the car near Broadway and F Street in Chula Vista and were led on a low-speed chase that lasted fewer than 10 minutes before they were able to stop the suspect in National City.

Officials said the chase did not result in any injuries or damage to the truck.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.