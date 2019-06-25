× Stolen truck recovered after low-speed chase

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — An alleged truck thief led police on a chase through South Bay Monday night before he was arrested by Chula Vista police.

At about 10:15 p.m. Monday, officers spotted a white Chevrolet truck that had previously been reported stolen. Police began following the car near Broadway and F Street in Chula Vista and were led on a low-speed chase that lasted fewer than 10 minutes before they were able to stop the suspect in National City.

Officials said the chase did not result in any injuries or damage to the truck.