MTS holds forum to help draft possible 2020 ballot measure

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System is asking for the public's input so it can make improvements and public transportation better.

Felipe Nuno had a lot to say at MTS' community forum in San Ysidro Tuesday night. He is concerned because he said due to the Sweetwater Union High School District's bus transportation cuts, his son will have to use public transit to get to school.

“Twenty bus routes have been cut out of San Ysidro High School and unfortunately it’s also one of the areas where you have the most children in a low socioeconomic status. A lot of them cannot afford to get the bus rides,” Nuno said.

MTS said it is currently working with high schools on the issue, but is also looking at other ways to better serve residents from North County, East County and the South Bay. Those with MTS said as part of "ElevateSD 2020" they are holding a series of forums to listen to the needs in different communities.

“Do you want to see faster service? More frequent service? Do you want to see expanded trolley service?” asked Marcial Gutierrez, an MTS Marketing Specialist.

MTS is also floating ideas like creating skyways and adding bay ferry services. All of the input is intended to help MTS come up with a possible 2020 ballot measure. Transit officials told FOX 5 that at this point, there have been talks about a possible half-cent sales tax to raise money for improvements.

“It offers a potential solution to some of the challenges that are facing the region from housing shortages, housing affordability to helping each individual city reach its climate action plan goals to helping with congestion,” Gutierrez said.

Residents said they are happy their voices are being heard and they hope to see changes sooner rather than later.

“Unfortunately, public transportation is not as affective as we wish it would be. A little faster, a little more efficient so that we don’t have to drive and use public transportation [instead],” Nuno said.

If you would like your voice to be heard, there are a number of other forums set to be held. Visit ElevateSD2020.com for more information.