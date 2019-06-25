Misspelled stop sign draws drivers’ attention

Posted 10:37 AM, June 25, 2019, by , Updated at 10:39AM, June 25, 2019

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A traffic sign painted on a road in Lemon Grove drew drivers’ attention Monday due to its misspelling.

The traffic directive was spelled “STPO,” earning criticism and jeers from locals who drove past it and saw photos of the misspelling on social media.

By Tuesday morning, traffic crews had painted over the swapped letters and were in the process of fixing the error.

Lemon Grove’s city manager said contractors were performing paving work for the city and that the contractors responsible were fixing the sign’s spelling Tuesday morning.

