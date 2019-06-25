× Imperial Beach residents speak out about proposed public restrooms

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — The City of Imperial Beach and the San Diego Port Authority hosted an informational meeting Tuesday evening in the beach parking lot at Seacoast Drive and Beach Street.

It’s the location of a planned $2 million public restroom project. However, some residents are in opposition to the project, which plans to place public toilets and showers directly adjacent to residents’ homes.

“I don’t want a public restroom next to my dining room, which is what’s happening here,” said resident Gene Barrow. “They’re proposing to put a million dollar-plus permanent project in an area that only has seasonal use. Look at the beach today — there’s hardly anybody there. This is just a few days before July. In November, there’s nobody there.”

Barrow has been a resident of the area for 40 years.

“I’m upset for a number of reasons,” Barrow said. “I see stories from every major city in the country that’s put public restrooms out and they create problems. They’re attractive nuisances. Illicit drugs, sexual activity, vandalism, crime — all kinds of things that go on in those public facilities. We don’t want that in our neighborhood where our children and grandchildren are playing in the area every day. I don’t want a public restroom next to my dining room, which is what’s happening here.”

Residents are also upset because many were only recently notified of this million dollar-plus project, which is already in an advanced planning stage, including construction drawings.

“Don’t understand how a project of this scale and this expensive in the coastal zone in California could get this far along without having more public input,” Barrow said.

No public hearing has been held and none is scheduled at this time.

“From an architectural standpoint, there’s nothing more conflicting than this structure to the buildings and the homes around it,” said resident Mike Bartolotti. “It sticks out like a sore thumb.”