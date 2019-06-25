California ranks among least patriotic states in America, report says

WASHINGTON — California ranks among the least patriotic states in America, according to a recent report by WalletHub.

The personal finance website ranked California No. 48 on its list of most patriotic states.

The Golden State was ranked No. 37 in “military engagement” and No. 48 in “civic engagement.” California also ranked among the states with fewest veterans per capita at No. 48 and those with the lowest volunteer rate at No. 46.

The report also says red states are more patriotic than blue states.

The study was based on 13 metrics, including voter turnout, civics education requirements, jury duty participation and active-duty military personnel.