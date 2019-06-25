Argentinian cafe ‘Yerba’ opens in Pacific Beach

Posted 11:34 AM, June 25, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO-- Yerba, a new cafe in Pacific Beach, is the only one of its kind in the city, focused on yerba mate, a traditional South American drink that is caffeinated and considered a healthier alternative to coffee. Tabitha Lipkin joins us with more.

