‘You took my kid away for what?’: Mother of La Jolla drive-by-shooting victim speaks out

SAN DIEGO -- The mother of a young woman who was killed in a drive-by shooting outside a house party in La Jolla spoke emotionally about her loss Monday.

San Diego Police identified the victim as Nina Silver, 20, of San Diego. Silver was standing in an alleyway near the party saying goodbye to friends early Sunday when she was shot and killed. Arrived at the scene around12:40 a.m and discovered Silver and an 23-year-old man whose name has not been released suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body, homicide Lt. Anthony Dupree said. Silver was pronounced dead at an area hospital, and the 23-year-old man was listed in stable but serious condition, police said. Two other victims, both 19-year-old men, arrived at different hospitals with gunshot wounds to the upper body. Both were listed in stable condition.

Silver's family spoke to FOX 5 Monday because they said they don’t want their daugher and sister to be remembered as just another victim of a senseless shooting.

“She gave me a kiss on my forehead and said, 'I love you Mom, I’ll see you later,'” said Silver's mother, Michelina Dipace. "I said, 'Goodbye. Where you going?' and she says to her brother and me, 'I’m just going to kick it with some friends, '“

That was the last conversation Michelina Dipace had with her daughter.

“Whoever you are, whoever you are, you really messed up!" Dipace said, sobbing. "You took somebody’s life that really meant something to hundreds of people."

In clear pain and anguish, Dipace, Silver's brother and her aunt said theywanted to speak to FOX 5. They’re angry and say the shooter needs to be caught.

“We’re going to wake up every day for the rest of my life without her, because you decided to go pop, pop, pop,” Dipace said to the gunman. "Somebody shot her in the back at a party, and she had nothing to do with it!”

The family said Silver had just been accepted to study at New York University to study social work and was preparing to move in two weeks. She went to the party to say goodbye to friends.

“She was going to study to help kids,” said Tony Dipace, Silver's brother.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with the funeral expenses, but the last thing the family wants to think about is laying their loved one to rest.

“We just need to find the person who did this," Tony Dipace waid.

“She can’t just be another victim of a drive-by," added her aunt, Anna Maria Geralds.

There is no description of the people in the vehicle from which the shots were fired. San Diego omicide detectives are still investigating the shooting are asking anyone with information to come forward and call 619-531-2293.