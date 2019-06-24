Sweetwater Union High School District approves budget for upcoming academic year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- The Sweetwater Union High School District is set to bounce back from a projected multi-million dollar deficit for the 2019-2020 school year after passing a balanced budget.

The district has had its fair share of financial troubles. But district leaders have been making steady changes throughout the year to remedy budget issues. The initial budget deficit for 2019-2020 was estimated at nearly $25 million.

Some ways the district worked toward shrinking that number included offering early retirement to hundreds of employees and not replacing them, cutting management positions and increasing furlough days for the remaining management staff.

Although it seems like the district is on the right track, some community members still don’t trust its leaders.

"How did the deficit occur, why did it occur and how could it have gone so long without you knowing?" Kathleen Cheers said.

The plan for a balanced budget include furlough days for teachers, although they have not been completely agreed upon. Dozens of bus routes were also eliminated for the upcoming school year -- something a handful of San Ysidro High School parents were opposed to.

Local school district budgets may still see some changes after Gov. Gavin Newsom passes a final state education budget, which is slated for the end of the month.