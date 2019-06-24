Police identify woman killed in La Jolla drive-by shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA JOLLA, Calif. -- Police Monday released the name of a 20-year-old woman killed in a weekend shooting.

Nina Silver, a San Diego resident, died Sunday after being shot by an unknown assailant, said Lt. Anthony Dupree of the San Diego Police Department.

Three men were wounded by the assailant in a vehicle that drove by them while they were standing near a house party in La Jolla, Dupree said. A group of people were standing near the east alley in the 7500 block of Cuvier Street when a light-colored sedan drove north in the alley and an occupant from the car fired several rounds at the victims, Dupree said.

Officers dispatched to the scene a little before 12:40 a.m and discovered Silver and an unidentified 23-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body, Dupree said.

Silver was pronounced dead at an area hospital, and the 23-year-old man was listed in stable but serious condition, police said.

Two other victims, both 19-year-old men, arrived at different hospitals with gunshot wounds to the upper body. Both were listed in stable condition.

Dupree said there is no description of the occupants in the vehicle. San Diego police homicide detectives asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 619-531-2293.