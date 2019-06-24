Murder suspect slashes own throat in courtroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OMAHA, Neb. – A Nebraska man accused of killing a 24-year-old woman slashed his own throat in the middle of his murder trial at the Saline County Courthouse Monday morning, according to KMTV.

Trail shouted "Bailey is innocent and I curse you all" before he slashed his neck and fell from a wheelchair during court proceedings.

Trail was likely referencing 25-year-old Bailey Boswell, who's also been charged with first-degree murder in the gruesome death and dismemberment of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe.

Boswell is awaiting trial.

He swiped what may have been a pen across his neck. Deputies and others rushed to help Trail as he lay on the courtroom floor in Wilber.

Medics wheeled him out of the courthouse on a gurney and loaded him into an ambulance to give him more medical aid.

It's unclear what Trails' injuries are and when the trial might resume.

Prosecutors say Loofe's death was a planned abduction and killing. Trail's attorney says Loofe's killing was an accident that occurred as she, Trail and Boswell played out a consensual sex fantasy.