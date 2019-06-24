Murder suspect slashes own throat in courtroom

Posted 3:29 PM, June 24, 2019, by

OMAHA, Neb. – A Nebraska man accused of killing a 24-year-old woman slashed his own throat in the middle of his murder trial at the Saline County Courthouse Monday morning, according to KMTV.

Trail shouted "Bailey is innocent and I curse you all" before he slashed his neck and fell from a wheelchair during court proceedings.

Trail was likely referencing 25-year-old Bailey Boswell, who's also been charged with first-degree murder in the gruesome death and dismemberment of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe.

Boswell is awaiting trial.

Related Story
Serial killer’s mother stabbed to death in home where son was arrested

He swiped what may have been a pen across his neck. Deputies and others rushed to help Trail as he lay on the courtroom floor in Wilber.

Medics wheeled him out of the courthouse on a gurney and loaded him into an ambulance to give him more medical aid.

It's unclear what Trails' injuries are and when the trial might resume.

Prosecutors say Loofe's death was a planned abduction and killing. Trail's attorney says Loofe's killing was an accident that occurred as she, Trail and Boswell played out a consensual sex fantasy.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.