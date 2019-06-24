Scooter crash on Mission Beach Boardwalk turns fatal

SAN DIEGO — A man died after colliding with a woman while both rode electric Lime scooters on the Mission Beach boardwalk, authorities said Monday.

The crash was reported at about 1:35 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Ocean Front Walk, Officer Robert Heims with the San Diego Police Department said.

The 48-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were “adjacent to each other when for an unknown reason their bodies collided and they both lost control,” Heims said. Both were ejected from their scooters and landed on the boardwalk, he said.

The woman suffered abrasions to her lower legs and the man also had scrapes on his lower legs and complained of pain in his chest, Heims said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the officer said. There was no DUI.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death and release the man’s name after relatives are notified, Heims said.