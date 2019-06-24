Man charged with murder for allegedly stabbing fellow homeless man

CHULA VISTA, Cal;if — A murder charge was filed Monday against a transient who allegedly stabbed another homeless man to death in a South Bay commercial district.

John Douglas Terrell, 53, is accused in the death of 56-year-old Ivan Velez, whose body was found shortly before 1:30 a.m. last Tuesday.

Two women walking in the 1400 block of Broadway in Chula Vista found the body on the roadside, according to police.

Terell was arrested Thursday, according to Capt. Phil Collum, who did not disclose a suspected motive, but did say the two men apparently had been acquaintances.

Police had said only that Velez suffered “suspicious traumatic injuries.” But Monday afternoon, prosecutors filed a charge of murder against the suspect, as well as allegations of using a knife and having prior serious or violent felony strike convictions.

Terrell, who pleaded not guilty, faces 36 years to life in prison if convicted as charged.

He’s being held in lieu of $3 million bail pending a July 24 readiness conference.