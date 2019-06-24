Man, 15-year-old boy accused of assault in East County

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A 25-year-old man and a teenage boy who allegedly took part in a bludgeoning assault in Lemon Grove Monday were arrested a short time later.

Deputies responding to a report of an injured man in the 7200 block of Pacific Avenue about 10:45 a.m. found the 43-year-old victim lying on the sidewalk in the area, bleeding from the head, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials. Paramedics took him to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity.

Witnesses told investigators that four male assailants chased down the victim and beat him on the body and head with a long stick and a metal pipe, sheriff’s Sgt. Zheath Sanchez said.

The patrol personnel soon contacted a group of suspects, and one of them, 25-year-old Terrell Damauge Mallard, allegedly admitted to having been involved in the assault and was subsequently booked into San Diego Central Jail. He was being held on $30,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

One of Mallard’s companions, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to the sheriff’s Lemon Grove Station, where he was charged with assault before being released to the custody of his mother. The teen’s name was withheld because he is a minor.

A suspected motive for the attack was not released.