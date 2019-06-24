Local airports get $14M for improvements

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego and Oceanside airports were awarded more than $14 million Monday by the Federal Aviation Administration to make infrastructure improvements.

The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority will receive $12,969,661 to repair multiple dilapidated taxiways at the San Diego International Airport, FAA officials said.

The city of Oceanside will receive $1,607,355 to make taxiway and runway repairs at the Bob Maxwell Memorial Airport.

The grants are two of 358 going to more than 300 airports in 46 states, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The grants total $495 million, and are part of the second allocation in fiscal year 2019 of the FAA’s $3.18 billion Airport Improvement Program.

The FAA awarded a total of $36.5 million in grants to 27 of California’s airports.

“This significant investment in airport improvements will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said.