La Jolla residents react to deadly drive-by shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA JOLLA, Calif. -- La Jolla residents said they felt surprised and rattled after a drive-by shooting left one woman dead early Sunday morning.

Police on Monday identified 20-year-old Nina Silver of San Diego as the woman who died. Three men also suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting. Their names have not been released.

The shooting happened near a Jack in the Box west of 7500 Draper Avenue around 12:30 a.m., police said. According to Lt. Anthony Dupree of the San Diego Police Department Homicide Unit, a light-colored sedan drove down an alleyway off Cuvier Street and fired shots at patrons from the party. The driver shot Silver, who was transported by medics and pronounced dead at a hospital.

A witness shared cell phone video with FOX 5 that showed party-goers scattering after hearing several gunshots. “It was like a stampede of people just hopping fences, not knowing where to go because the music was loud," one witness said. "They couldn’t tell where the gunshots were coming from."

A witness who did not want to be identified told FOX 5 that she ran back inside to help people escape through a back door. She said she saw Silver get shot and stayed with her until paramedics arrived. “I just want her family to know that she was not alone during her last few moments. I was with her and she did not deserve this," she told FOX 5.

Longtime resident Michelle Carcel lives across the street from where the shooting occurred. “I was awoken to what sounded like a car backfiring,” Carcel said. She said she couldn't believe that what she heard was gunfire outside her window. “A lot of commotion, lots of screaming, just kind of chaotic. About 20 to 25 people were there and we were just witnessing it all."

Carcel and several other residents described the shooting as a wake-up call -- a reminder to stay aware of one's surroundings. “To have it happen here, to have it happen so close to home -- it’s still so jarring, so rattling. Really brings the message that it can happen anywhere,” Carcel said.

Silver's family launched a GoFundMe page on Sunday to raise money for Silver's funeral costs.

The person responsible for the shooting was not in custody, and the cause of the shooting remained under investigation Monday morning. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.