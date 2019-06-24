LOS ANGELES -- Google is making it easier than ever to order food online for delivery or takeout. Rich Demuro explains how it works.
Google is making it easier to order food online
-
Walmart will deliver groceries straight to your fridge
-
Jamba Juice is dropping the ‘Juice’ from its name
-
Uber to test delivering Big Macs by drone in San Diego
-
Amazon starts one-day shipping for millions of products
-
Google invests $1B to fight Bay Area housing crisis
-
-
Highlights from Google I/O 2019
-
Giant steak available in Las Vegas feeds 12 people
-
Subway closed more than 1,000 stores in the United States last year
-
Pechanga Resort & Casino introduces ‘Drinks on Demand’
-
Imperfect Produce sells ‘ugly’ fruits and vegetables to fight food waste
-
-
Woman says internet mob falsely painted her as racist
-
Sri Lanka, citing ‘false news reports,’ blocks social media after attacks
-
Virtual kidnappings are rattling families across the US