Council approves proposal to extend, expand campground on Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego City Council voted 6-3 Monday afternoon to approve a five-year lease extension for the Campland on the Bay campground, allowing it to expand to a large area of the recently closed De Anza Cove mobile home park.

Members of the ReWild Mission Bay coalition opposed the plan, arguing that it is a critical area of Mission Bay and should be used instead for wetland restoration. .

A large group of supporters of the Campland expansion were also at the meeting to support the campground expansion and cleanup proposal.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.