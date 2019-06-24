Arson suspected in Talmadge Park apartment fire

SAN DIEGO — A suspected arson fire damaged two cars and the exterior of an apartment building in Talmadge Park Monday, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman said.

The blaze, which was reported shortly after midnight, started in a car parked in the east alley at 4400 Altadena, SDFD’s Monica Munoz said. The blaze then spread to two cars parked next to the apartment building, she said.

Munoz said there was minor smoke damage to the two apartment units, but residents were able to return.

Structural damage was estimated at $10,000, while estimated damage to the one of the vehicles was $10,000, with nearly $1,000 in lost contents, Munoz said.

Surveillance video shows a person opening a car door and then pouring a flammable liquid before the fire started, she said, adding that it’s “difficult to see what’s actually happening, because the video isn’t that clear.”

