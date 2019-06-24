Animal sanctuary offers ‘glamping’ experience in Ramona

RAMONA, Calif. -- A new website called HipCamp is offering people the opportunity to book campsites like they would an Airbnb. The Ramona-based 2 the Rescue Animal Sanctuary is one of the spots featured on the site. Tabitha Lipkin has more.

