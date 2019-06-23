Vista landlord opens fire on tenant

VISTA, Calif. — A man called police Sunday evening claiming his landlord opened fire on him just before 6 p.m. in Vista, authorities said.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 5:59 p.m. from a man who said his landlord was firing shots at his home in Vista, authorities said.

Sheriffs found the man had barricaded himself in his home not far from the Vista Village on Lemon Avenue. The sheriffs were looking for the landlord who allegedly opened fire on the tenant.

