FORTUNA, Calif. — An earthquake initially reported at a 3.9 magnitude by the United States Geological Survey marked the second earthquake the Eureka area has experienced in 24 hours.

The first tremor, which was estimated at a 5.6 magnitude, reportedly hit the Eureka area just before 9 p.m. Saturday night. The second earthquake struck about 43 miles off the coast of Fortuna shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

No tsunami warnings have been issued.