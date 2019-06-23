× SANDAG to begin second run of northbound I-5 closures

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Association of Governments and Caltrans will begin five nights of overnight closures of northbound Interstate 5 Sunday evening, the second such closure in the past week.

Work crews will close northbound I-5 from state Route 52 to Genesee Avenue from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night though Thursday, according to SANDAG. The agencies completed similar closures June 18-20. The closures are necessary to continue removing wooden structures that supported the recently completed construction of a trolley overpass at Voigt Drive

Both agencies expected to begin the closures later this month or in early July due to similar work on a trolley overpass spanning southbound I-5 at Nobel Drive, which began June 9. Those closures were expected to last until at least June 28 but concluded early Tuesday morning.

The closures are part of the $2.17 billion Mid-Coast Trolley Blue Line Extension, which includes a planned 11-mile extension of trolley service by San Diego’s Metropolitan Transit System from Santa Fe Depot in downtown San Diego to University City. The extension will add trolley stops in Mission Bay Park, UC San Diego and Westfield UTC. SANDAG is receiving $1.04 billion in funding from the Federal Transit Administration to complete the project.

The extension and related projects are intended to reduce traffic congestion as the county’s population increases. Construction on the extension began in 2016 and is scheduled to be completed in 2021.