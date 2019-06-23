× Accused car burglar leads police on chase through South Bay

IMPERIAL BEACH — San Diego County sheriff’s deputies responding to a vehicle burglary call Saturday were led on a pursuit through south San Diego, San Ysidro and Chula Vista before he crashed into a wall of a bridge, authorities said.

It started with a 911 call from a witness at about 9:40 a.m. and a report a person was breaking into an unoccupied vehicle at 13th Street and Donax Avenue in Imperial Beach, sheriff’s Sgt. Omar Vega said. Arriving deputies saw a person matching the description of the suspect getting into a white Volvo SUV, Vega said. That vehicle was later determined to have been stolen from Chula Vista earlier in the morning.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Marc Tindugan, accelerated away from deputies who attempted a traffic stop, the sergeant said. The pursuit went through south San Diego, San Ysidro and Chula Vista, he said.

“Tindugan exited the freeway at H Street in Chula Vista and turned westbound on the H Street overpass, where he collided with the north wall of the bridge, disabling his vehicle,” Vega said. “Debris from the Volvo flew onto northbound Interstate 5 and impacted a passing vehicle, causing only minor property damage to one passing vehicle.”

After the crash, Tindugan abandoned the SUV and ran onto southbound Interstate 5, then eastbound across all lanes of traffic and deputies caught him on the east side of the freeway, Vega said. He was taken to a hospital to be checked for injuries from the crash.

Tindugan was to be booked for suspicion of vehicle burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, evading a peace officer, resisting a peace officer with force, possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence of drugs, Vega said. “Tindugan has numerous arrests in and around the South Bay Area,” he said.